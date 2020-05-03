Previous
Skull rock by pusspup
Photo 2145

Skull rock

Only after I finished processing this rock face from Western Australia (Horizontal falls area last year) did I see the face in the rock, now I can't not see it:)
@pusspup
Maggiemae ace
Geographically - so interesting! Old rocks heaving up!
May 3rd, 2020  
