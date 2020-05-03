Sign up
Photo 2145
Skull rock
Only after I finished processing this rock face from Western Australia (Horizontal falls area last year) did I see the face in the rock, now I can't not see it:)
3rd May 2020
3rd May 20
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
2145
photos
197
followers
205
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
24th June 2019 10:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
face
,
australia
,
rock
,
western
Maggiemae
ace
Geographically - so interesting! Old rocks heaving up!
May 3rd, 2020
