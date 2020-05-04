Previous
Let out! by pusspup
Photo 2146

Let out!

We went out for a walk this afternoon as the sun was out and it was a beautiful day. Still allowed in pairs! We took a slightly different route today and I spotted these spindly gums on some fab rocks so thought I would share with you.
4th May 2020 4th May 20

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Monique ace
Stunning against that blue sky
May 4th, 2020  
Dianne
This is a gorgeous image. How nice to have a bit of freedom!
May 4th, 2020  
