Photo 2146
Let out!
We went out for a walk this afternoon as the sun was out and it was a beautiful day. Still allowed in pairs! We took a slightly different route today and I spotted these spindly gums on some fab rocks so thought I would share with you.
4th May 2020
4th May 20
2
0
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
2146
photos
198
followers
205
following
2139
2140
2141
2142
2143
2144
2145
2146
3
2
365
iPhone 8
4th May 2020 1:49pm
rocks
,
trees
,
gum
Monique
ace
Stunning against that blue sky
May 4th, 2020
Dianne
This is a gorgeous image. How nice to have a bit of freedom!
May 4th, 2020
