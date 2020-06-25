Previous
beside the trees by pusspup
beside the trees

I would have like to say 'between the trees' but the path clearly goes down the side, and in fact you can see Wylie 2 walking on the path. A cold but lovely walk this afternoon.
25th June 2020 25th Jun 20

Wylie

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
but such a beautiful image!
June 25th, 2020  
Margo ace
Like this shot Wylie
June 25th, 2020  
Valerie Chesney ace
Beautiful trees & place to walk.
June 25th, 2020  
