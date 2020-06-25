Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2198
beside the trees
I would have like to say 'between the trees' but the path clearly goes down the side, and in fact you can see Wylie 2 walking on the path. A cold but lovely walk this afternoon.
25th June 2020
25th Jun 20
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
2198
photos
205
followers
213
following
2191
2192
2193
2194
2195
2196
2197
2198
Tags
tree
,
path
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
but such a beautiful image!
June 25th, 2020
Margo
ace
Like this shot Wylie
June 25th, 2020
Valerie Chesney
ace
Beautiful trees & place to walk.
June 25th, 2020
