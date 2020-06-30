Sign up
Photo 2203
Old master
I thought I would play with Topaz and do something really wild with this, but I stopped when it started to look like an old painting.
From our walk this afternoon.
30th June 2020
30th Jun 20
1
365
iPhone 8
30th June 2020 3:55pm
Tags
tree
,
walk
,
painting
