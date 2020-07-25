Sign up
Photo 2228
Aftermath
Digging back into the files tonight, this is the twisted forest after the fires. A special beauty following devastation.
25th July 2020
25th Jul 20
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
2221
2222
2223
2224
2225
2226
2227
2228
5
1
2
365
ILCE-7M3
17th February 2020 11:16am
Tags
forest
,
fires
Ethel
ace
“ Its beauty and its terror”, ....
July 25th, 2020
