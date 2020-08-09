Sign up
Photo 2243
Golden tree
Too horrible outside for photography today, so here is one from the recent archives and a day in the country.
9th August 2020
9th Aug 20
Tags
tree
,
landscape
Annie D
ace
oooh lovely atmosphere
August 9th, 2020
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Wonderful image, very dramatic
August 9th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
I agree it feels dramatic - great shot. Such weather down south wow! Today up here was one of the most beautiful days we have had in a long time.
August 9th, 2020
Babs
ace
What a great and dramatic shot. fav.
August 9th, 2020
