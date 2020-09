I declare the channel "open"!!

Thanks to the recent 'East Coast Lows" and a little mechanical help lakes all up and down the coast have been re opened to the ocean and given everything a good clean out.

This is 'our' lake now open to the ocean and wonderful it is to see too. The East coast low has at the same time carved many tons of sand from the beach - but hopefully they'll be back by Christmas.

If you look closely, you'll see us on the left bank.