Push the moon by pusspup
Photo 2268

Push the moon

Wylie 2 giving the moon a bit of a helping push last night.
Silly things we do, but fun.
3rd September 2020 3rd Sep 20

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Even the moon needs help now and again—fun!
September 3rd, 2020  
Lynda McG ace
Excellent! 😁
September 3rd, 2020  
