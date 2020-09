post fire silhouette

Some of the fire burnt so hot last summer that there is no recovery to be had.

This photo was actually pretty blah until I got onto it with Silver Effex (after watching a tutorial, thanks Adam Williams) and substituted a dramatic sky (thanks Serge Ramelli). All my own pics though.

I think the photo/pic now communicates the drama and terror of the fire better than the original shot.

If you look on black, this actually has a white frame...