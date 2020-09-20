Previous
Bushwalking by pusspup
Photo 2285

Bushwalking

The forest is post apocalyptic after the fires, but there are patches of beauty surviving.
@pusspup
aikiuser (jenn) ace
So good to see signs of life after all the massive devastation
September 20th, 2020  
