Photo 2302
Approaching storm
Sheep didn't seem to be particularly worried about the rain, more so about me encroaching on their space!
7th October 2020
7th Oct 20
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
2302
photos
210
followers
221
following
Photo Details
Views
Comments
Fav's
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
25th September 2020 12:09pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
storm
sheep
canola
Carole G
ace
love the layers of colour in this shot. And the sheep of course
October 7th, 2020
PhylM-S
ace
This is awesomely dramatic and not! Super contrasts. Fav.
October 7th, 2020
Spanner
Lovely. That yellow!
October 7th, 2020
bkb in the city
Great capture
October 7th, 2020
Diana
ace
Gorgeous layers and colours.
October 7th, 2020
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful golden glow!
October 7th, 2020
Ian
Those layers of colour are just brilliant
October 7th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
Your yellow fields have far more interest than mine did! fav
October 7th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
amazing light on the crops
October 7th, 2020
Monique
ace
Stunning layers and light
October 7th, 2020
