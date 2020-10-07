Previous
Approaching storm by pusspup
Approaching storm

Sheep didn't seem to be particularly worried about the rain, more so about me encroaching on their space!
7th October 2020 7th Oct 20

Wylie

Carole G ace
love the layers of colour in this shot. And the sheep of course
October 7th, 2020  
PhylM-S ace
This is awesomely dramatic and not! Super contrasts. Fav.
October 7th, 2020  
Spanner
Lovely. That yellow!
October 7th, 2020  
bkb in the city
Great capture
October 7th, 2020  
Diana ace
Gorgeous layers and colours.
October 7th, 2020  
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful golden glow!
October 7th, 2020  
Ian
Those layers of colour are just brilliant
October 7th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
Your yellow fields have far more interest than mine did! fav
October 7th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
amazing light on the crops
October 7th, 2020  
Monique ace
Stunning layers and light
October 7th, 2020  
