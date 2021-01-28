Previous
Paddling the foreshores by pusspup
Paddling the foreshores

A little Topaz pfaffing for this one. That's little ol' me on the right and Wylie 2 left foreground.
28th January 2021 28th Jan 21

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Walks
Extra special cool. Love the feel of movement, FAV!
January 28th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Wow, super cool editing
January 28th, 2021  
