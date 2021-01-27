Previous
Next
Carillon by pusspup
Photo 2414

Carillon

An interesting different POV of the National Carillon from water level. This bridge is very low to the water as you can see and presented an interesting challenge to gliding underneath.
Yes this is us in the skis.
27th January 2021 27th Jan 21

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
661% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Oh wow, that is rather amazing, lovely pov and reflected water patterns.
January 27th, 2021  
Taffy ace
Great POV and stunning lighting make this a wonderful composition!
January 27th, 2021  
Babs ace
Great POV. I bet you had to duck.
January 27th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise