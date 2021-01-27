Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2414
Carillon
An interesting different POV of the National Carillon from water level. This bridge is very low to the water as you can see and presented an interesting challenge to gliding underneath.
Yes this is us in the skis.
27th January 2021
27th Jan 21
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
2421
photos
209
followers
223
following
661% complete
View this month »
2407
2408
2409
2410
2411
2412
2413
2414
Latest from all albums
6
2409
2410
2411
2412
7
2413
2414
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
HERO5 Black
Taken
25th January 2021 9:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
paddle
,
carillon
Diana
ace
Oh wow, that is rather amazing, lovely pov and reflected water patterns.
January 27th, 2021
Taffy
ace
Great POV and stunning lighting make this a wonderful composition!
January 27th, 2021
Babs
ace
Great POV. I bet you had to duck.
January 27th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close