Painted dog by pusspup
Painted dog

Or Cape Hunting dog, at our little local zoo. I don't remember seeing them there before so perhaps they are new. We should go more often!
26th January 2021 26th Jan 21

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Diana ace
Beautiful shot and wonderful texture, love the light too.
January 26th, 2021  
Elizabeth ace
Like the texture in the background.
January 26th, 2021  
