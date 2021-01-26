Sign up
Photo 2413
Painted dog
Or Cape Hunting dog, at our little local zoo. I don't remember seeing them there before so perhaps they are new. We should go more often!
26th January 2021
26th Jan 21
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
9th November 2020 9:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
zoo
,
painted
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot and wonderful texture, love the light too.
January 26th, 2021
Elizabeth
ace
Like the texture in the background.
January 26th, 2021
