Really? by pusspup
Photo 2417

Really?

A drone shot from a while ago I've just been mucking about with. No way we would have been silly enough to stand there while drone flying! I've also loaded another similar thought-process image in my extras album.
30th January 2021 30th Jan 21

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
662% complete

