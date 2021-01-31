Previous
Central australia by pusspup
Central australia

Not sure which raptor this is. He was part of a bird show and gorgeous of course.
Taken at Alice Springs a while ago and I wanted to have a recogniseable boab tree in the back, though they are more from the NW.
Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Diana ace
Well done with the textures and composite Wylie, you are really getting very good at it.
January 31st, 2021  
