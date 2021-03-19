More silos

Previous
It takes a few shots to stitch up to capture the whole group of silos as they are so large. I also threw in a bit of cloud and wheat stubble in foreground.
Now I notice it looks a bit like they are smoking which of course they weren't :)
Wylie

pusspup
PhylM-S
Awesome job!
March 19th, 2021  
KoalaGardens🐨
beautiful artwork
March 19th, 2021  
