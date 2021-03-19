Sign up
Photo 2463
More silos
It takes a few shots to stitch up to capture the whole group of silos as they are so large. I also threw in a bit of cloud and wheat stubble in foreground.
Now I notice it looks a bit like they are smoking which of course they weren't :)
19th March 2021
19th Mar 21
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
365
ILCE-7M3
15th March 2021 10:53am
Tags
painted
,
silos
PhylM-S
ace
Awesome job!
March 19th, 2021
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
beautiful artwork
March 19th, 2021
