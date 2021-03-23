Previous
A street in Devenish by pusspup
A street in Devenish

This whole street could be in a museum so I wanted to capture more than just the classic on the corner. Right down to the powerlines I thought it was worth bottling!
This was opposite the painted silos of the soldiers.
23rd March 2021

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Annie D ace
Wonderful image - I love wandering the old towns
March 23rd, 2021  
Maggiemae ace
Lovely Australian look - icons and you chose the right POV
March 23rd, 2021  
Issi Bannerman ace
Super panorama of this lovely street!
March 23rd, 2021  
Diana ace
I love this, such a wonderful capture and scene. It could be one of our old towns ;-)
March 23rd, 2021  
Lois ace
Great capture of these old buildings!
March 23rd, 2021  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Love those old towns, cool!
March 23rd, 2021  
