Photo 2584
Madness with Wacom
Not quite sure what the fishing dinghy represents in this pic but it was fun to put it all together while I'm getting used to the Wacom tablet.
Wylie 2, daredevil on the bike, thinks I've lost the plot :)
19th July 2021
19th Jul 21
Wylie
@pusspup
Tags
fun
wacom
leggzy
Haha, this is awesome!
July 30th, 2021
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
you've defo lost the plot in the best way eva
July 30th, 2021
