Photo 2583
Brief courage
Once the wild budgies feel sufficiently safe, they fly down from the tree to the water, until something startles them and they're off (like a camera shutter!).
How many can you count in this shot?
18th July 2021
18th Jul 21
4
4
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Views
5
5
Comments
4
4
Fav's
4
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
16th June 2021 1:11pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
budgies
Issi Bannerman
ace
Wow, I haven't counted, but it's a great shot!
July 29th, 2021
Margo
ace
Beautiful little birds
July 29th, 2021
Diana
ace
How wonderful, it my eyes did not deceive me I counted 38! What an amazing sight that must be in the wild. I hate the shutter of my camera as it also startles the birds and gets them confused.
July 29th, 2021
haskar
ace
What a wonderful capture.
July 29th, 2021
