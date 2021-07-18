Previous
Next
Brief courage by pusspup
Photo 2583

Brief courage

Once the wild budgies feel sufficiently safe, they fly down from the tree to the water, until something startles them and they're off (like a camera shutter!).

How many can you count in this shot?
18th July 2021 18th Jul 21

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
707% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Wow, I haven't counted, but it's a great shot!
July 29th, 2021  
Margo ace
Beautiful little birds
July 29th, 2021  
Diana ace
How wonderful, it my eyes did not deceive me I counted 38! What an amazing sight that must be in the wild. I hate the shutter of my camera as it also startles the birds and gets them confused.
July 29th, 2021  
haskar ace
What a wonderful capture.
July 29th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise