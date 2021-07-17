Previous
A leafy tree, or is it? by pusspup
A leafy tree, or is it?

Now you can see why budgies are naturally green. They land in a tree and disappear. There is a large number of birds in this tree!
17th July 2021

Wylie

@pusspup
Babs ace
Wow they blend in so well don't they. I think I can find 17 but there could be more.
July 28th, 2021  
Diana ace
Wow, what an amazing find and shot, so perfectly camouflaged in that tree. It must have been a wonderful song coming out of the tree.
July 28th, 2021  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oooooh what marvellous camouflage that is!
July 28th, 2021  
