Photo 2582
A leafy tree, or is it?
Now you can see why budgies are naturally green. They land in a tree and disappear. There is a large number of birds in this tree!
17th July 2021
17th Jul 21
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Tags
budgies
Babs
ace
Wow they blend in so well don't they. I think I can find 17 but there could be more.
July 28th, 2021
Diana
ace
Wow, what an amazing find and shot, so perfectly camouflaged in that tree. It must have been a wonderful song coming out of the tree.
July 28th, 2021
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oooooh what marvellous camouflage that is!
July 28th, 2021
