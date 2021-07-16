Previous
Down the runway by pusspup
Photo 2582

Down the runway

The early morning light was just magical in making runway lights out of the grass by the side of the road.
16th July 2021 16th Jul 21

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Beryl Lloyd ace
The long and lonely road !! great pov , ,morning light and leading lines - you've got it all - fav
July 31st, 2021  
Diana ace
I agree with Beryl, awesome capture to say the least!
July 31st, 2021  
Lee-Ann
Nice shot.
July 31st, 2021  
