Photo 2582
Down the runway
The early morning light was just magical in making runway lights out of the grass by the side of the road.
16th July 2021
16th Jul 21
3
2
2579
2580
2581
2582
2583
2584
2585
2586
Latest from all albums
2581
29
2582
2583
2584
30
2585
2586
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
6th June 2021 7:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
outback
,
aussie
Beryl Lloyd
ace
The long and lonely road !! great pov , ,morning light and leading lines - you've got it all - fav
July 31st, 2021
Diana
ace
I agree with Beryl, awesome capture to say the least!
July 31st, 2021
Lee-Ann
Nice shot.
July 31st, 2021
