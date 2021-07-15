Sign up
Photo 2581
The drying tree
Branches full of zebra finches drying out after their bath!
These little guys are tiny and quick!
The central focus is on Mr and Mrs Z. Finch!
15th July 2021
15th Jul 21
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
2609
photos
218
followers
239
following
5
1
365
ILCE-7M3
16th June 2021 1:02pm
Monique
ace
Lovely shot
July 27th, 2021
