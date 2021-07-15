Previous
The drying tree by pusspup
Photo 2581

The drying tree

Branches full of zebra finches drying out after their bath!
These little guys are tiny and quick!
The central focus is on Mr and Mrs Z. Finch!
Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Monique ace
Lovely shot
July 27th, 2021  
