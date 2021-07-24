Sign up
Photo 2590
Red dunes of the Finke Race
I can't call this 'big red' because I believe there is one of those already named on the Simpson Desert.
Nonetheless there are lots of beautiful red dunes around Alice Springs and the desert skies are magic.
24th July 2021
24th Jul 21
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
8th June 2021 11:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
dune
