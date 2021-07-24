Previous
Red dunes of the Finke Race by pusspup
Red dunes of the Finke Race

I can't call this 'big red' because I believe there is one of those already named on the Simpson Desert.
Nonetheless there are lots of beautiful red dunes around Alice Springs and the desert skies are magic.
24th July 2021

Wylie

@pusspup
