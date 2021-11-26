Previous
bush beauty by pusspup
Photo 2714

bush beauty

Another shot of these lovely flannel flowers in the rough tough sort of environment that they grow in!
26th November 2021 26th Nov 21

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Maggiemae ace
They look a bit like daisies or maybe in this shot like a star amongst the grey!
November 26th, 2021  
Diana ace
They look wonderful, surprised that they grow between all those twigs and branches. Lovely shot and textures.
November 26th, 2021  
