Photo 2715
Local walk
We braved the damp weather and took a walk up our local Hill. All the paper daisies were in bloom ( and sadly plenty of weeds too).
27th November 2021
27th Nov 21
2
0
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
9
2
365
iPhone 8
27th November 2021 2:15pm
Tags
flowers
,
wild
Diana
ace
But those wildflowers look fabulous, love the old tree trunk and the view beyond.
November 27th, 2021
amyK
ace
Great scenery and so filled with flowers!
November 27th, 2021
