Photo 2720
On the second day of Christmas
My true love sent to me;
2 Zebra Finches
(and a Kookaburra in a gum tree)
I apologize in advance we will be travelling for a couple of days, so the Xmas story might have a small pause. I will try and preload tomorrow....
2nd December 2021
2nd Dec 21
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
christmas
Diana
ace
Another beauty, have a great trip and stay safe.
December 2nd, 2021
Shutterbug
ace
Nice capture. I love your idea of doing the Christmas story. Have a nice trip.
December 2nd, 2021
eDorre Andresen
ace
Lovely! I'm looking forward to the story!
December 2nd, 2021
