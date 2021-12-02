Previous
On the second day of Christmas by pusspup
Photo 2720

On the second day of Christmas

My true love sent to me;
2 Zebra Finches
(and a Kookaburra in a gum tree)

I apologize in advance we will be travelling for a couple of days, so the Xmas story might have a small pause. I will try and preload tomorrow....
2nd December 2021 2nd Dec 21

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Diana ace
Another beauty, have a great trip and stay safe.
December 2nd, 2021  
Shutterbug ace
Nice capture. I love your idea of doing the Christmas story. Have a nice trip.
December 2nd, 2021  
eDorre Andresen ace
Lovely! I'm looking forward to the story!
December 2nd, 2021  
