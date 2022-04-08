Sign up
Photo 2844
Eagle ray
Well you've all been so kind with comments on the underwater shots that I thought I would stretch to one more day with this Eagle ray.
Playing with the white balance has been amazing for bringing back some of the colour into the shot.
8th April 2022
8th Apr 22
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
2933
photos
231
followers
237
following
Views
5
365
DSC-RX100M2
16th February 2022 11:18am
underwater
