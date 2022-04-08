Previous
Eagle ray by pusspup
Photo 2844

Eagle ray

Well you've all been so kind with comments on the underwater shots that I thought I would stretch to one more day with this Eagle ray.
Playing with the white balance has been amazing for bringing back some of the colour into the shot.
8th April 2022

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
