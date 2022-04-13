Sign up
Photo 2849
Murphy's Haystacks from a distance
A different viewpoint on these fascinating rocks (see also yesterday's post).
This time including the flowers that were out in bloom - though I'm quite sure they're weeds.
13th April 2022
13th Apr 22
1
0
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
2842
2843
2844
2845
2846
2847
2848
2849
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
19th February 2022 9:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
landscape
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So impressive !
April 13th, 2022
