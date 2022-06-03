Previous
Next
Painted water towers : Hay by pusspup
Photo 2900

Painted water towers : Hay

Testing out the raw capability of the iPhone 13 as we pass through Hay. A rural town in outback NSW.
This a photo of two water tower paintings one in front of the other. Local soldiers who went to war. Another view in my extras collection.
3rd June 2022 3rd Jun 22

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
794% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise