Photo 2901
The drovers
On our travels today we found this great mosaic with a drover and oxen team . Wylie 2 obliged by joining the driver and I used a stained glass app to make him an integral part of the mosaic!
4th June 2022
4th Jun 22
Tags
mural
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How clever , and a super result -- fav
June 4th, 2022
