The drovers by pusspup
Photo 2901

The drovers

On our travels today we found this great mosaic with a drover and oxen team . Wylie 2 obliged by joining the driver and I used a stained glass app to make him an integral part of the mosaic!
4th June 2022 4th Jun 22

Wylie

@pusspup
Beryl Lloyd ace
How clever , and a super result -- fav
June 4th, 2022  
