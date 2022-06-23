Sign up
Photo 2920
Evening reflection
Just catching the last fiery patch of sun on the peak in a pool reflection.
23rd June 2022
23rd Jun 22
3
0
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
3042
photos
235
followers
240
following
2913
2914
2915
2916
2917
2918
2919
2920
2915
2916
2917
121
2918
2919
2920
122
Views
14
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
14th June 2022 5:44pm
Tags
landscape
Diana
ace
Such wonderful colours and textures, great reflection too.
June 24th, 2022
Babs
ace
Lovely colours, well spotted
June 24th, 2022
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
June 24th, 2022
