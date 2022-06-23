Previous
Evening reflection by pusspup
Photo 2920

Evening reflection

Just catching the last fiery patch of sun on the peak in a pool reflection.
23rd June 2022

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Photo Details

Diana ace
Such wonderful colours and textures, great reflection too.
June 24th, 2022  
Babs ace
Lovely colours, well spotted
June 24th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
June 24th, 2022  
