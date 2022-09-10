Sign up
Photo 2998
and now for something completely different
This is a shot of the outside walkway at the museum which is mirrored and reflecting a blue parked car!
Sorry for the very late posting but we've been at the 4WD show all day - a long day including 3hr drive each way.
10th September 2022
10th Sep 22
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
abstract
