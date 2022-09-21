Sign up
Photo 3010
Dam reflections :)
What can you do when faced with a scene like this except burn lots of pixels!
This is actually a drone shot to get this POV and capture the colour of reflections and the canola fields.
21st September 2022
21st Sep 22
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
5
365
L1D-20c
20th September 2022 10:15am
Tags
drone
,
canola
