Photo 3023
Wylie walking on the fungi side
Found these fantastic bracket fungi, and who should wander into frame but Wylie 2! I guess he was tracking down that milliped at the end. Can you see it?
4th October 2022
4th Oct 22
Wylie
@pusspup
fungi
Issi Bannerman
ace
Don't see the millipede but I can certainly see Wylie 2 and his shadow! Clever, fun image.
October 4th, 2022
Gosia
ace
Cool
October 4th, 2022
Diana
ace
What a great image with so much to see! Good that you mentioned the millipede, I would have missed it although it has the same size as Wylie 2 ;-)
October 4th, 2022
