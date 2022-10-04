Previous
Wylie walking on the fungi side by pusspup
Wylie walking on the fungi side

Found these fantastic bracket fungi, and who should wander into frame but Wylie 2! I guess he was tracking down that milliped at the end. Can you see it?
Wylie

@pusspup
Issi Bannerman ace
Don't see the millipede but I can certainly see Wylie 2 and his shadow! Clever, fun image.
October 4th, 2022  
Gosia
Cool
Cool
October 4th, 2022  
Diana ace
What a great image with so much to see! Good that you mentioned the millipede, I would have missed it although it has the same size as Wylie 2 ;-)
October 4th, 2022  
