Photo 3025
Glasshouse mountains
At least I think they are !
Working up on the Gold Coast for a couple of days. The view from the hotel and over the top of the airport is these mist shrouded mountains.
6th October 2022
6th Oct 22
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Tags
landscape
Dione Giorgio
That's a fantastic view you have from the hotel. Beautiful capture.
October 6th, 2022
Gosia
ace
Seems like a Glasshouse Mountains. Like the fog.
October 6th, 2022
Diana
ace
What a wonderful view you have, so beautiful with the clouds and mist.
October 6th, 2022
