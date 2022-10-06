Previous
Glasshouse mountains by pusspup
Photo 3025

Glasshouse mountains

At least I think they are !
Working up on the Gold Coast for a couple of days. The view from the hotel and over the top of the airport is these mist shrouded mountains.
6th October 2022

Dione Giorgio
That's a fantastic view you have from the hotel. Beautiful capture.
October 6th, 2022  
Seems like a Glasshouse Mountains. Like the fog.
October 6th, 2022  
What a wonderful view you have, so beautiful with the clouds and mist.
October 6th, 2022  
