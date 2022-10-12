Sign up
Photo 3031
Contemplation
Will we make it home before the storm hits? Fortunately, yes we did, well, more or less :)
Wylie 2 contemplating here how wet are likely to get !
12th October 2022
12th Oct 22
6
3
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Tags
theme-landscapes
,
landscape-52
Diana
ace
a wonderful scene beautifully captured, the light is fabulous too.
October 12th, 2022
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Fabulous scene. I do like the addition of the figure.
October 12th, 2022
Yao RL
ace
A very nice composition to lead the eyes.
October 12th, 2022
Annie D
ace
a lovely space to contemplate :)
October 12th, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
great vista
October 12th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a great shot! Love everything about it.
October 12th, 2022
