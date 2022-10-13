Sign up
Photo 3032
African daisies
Inspired by Valerie
@happysnaps
I snapped some pink and white daisies and combined them in PS for this image.
13th October 2022
13th Oct 22
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
3185
photos
240
followers
259
following
9
4
1
365
iPhone 14 Pro
12th October 2022 2:43pm
Tags
daisies
Diana
ace
they look beautiful together.
October 13th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Oh, ehat a beautiful bunch!
October 13th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
Super combo!
October 13th, 2022
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Lovely editing. Very effective.
October 13th, 2022
