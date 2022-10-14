Previous
Peacock in the wattle by pusspup
Photo 3033

Peacock in the wattle

This lovely fellow is actually perched amongst the clematis, but I though our native wattle was so impressive at the moment it might make a better background.
14th October 2022 14th Oct 22

Wylie

@pusspup
Annie D ace
he does look fabulous with the wattle
October 14th, 2022  
