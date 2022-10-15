Sign up
Photo 3034
Peacock
Well its Spring and the local fowl are making themselves seen and heard a bit more than usual. This is Andrew and he's a regular in our front yard, we do love him despite the mess and noise :)
15th October 2022
15th Oct 22
1
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
3189
photos
241
followers
259
following
3027
3028
3029
3030
3031
3032
3033
3034
3030
153
3031
3032
3033
154
155
3034
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
15th October 2022 3:26pm
Tags
peacock
Diana
ace
He's gorgeous, such a lovely shot and beautiful colours.
October 15th, 2022
