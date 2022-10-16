Previous
Gang gang by pusspup
Gang gang

one from the archives with a little pfaffing the blown out sky.
This is an Australian parrot, now on the endangered list. We are fortunate to have them visit us regularly.
Christina
What a beauty!
October 16th, 2022  
Linda
Beautiful shot of a beautiful bird!
October 16th, 2022  
Diana
What a great shot, seems like a talkative one!
October 16th, 2022  
Valerie Chesney
Such a gorgeous bird..
October 16th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman
Fabulous capture of this beauty.
October 16th, 2022  
