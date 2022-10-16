Sign up
Photo 3035
Gang gang
one from the archives with a little pfaffing the blown out sky.
This is an Australian parrot, now on the endangered list. We are fortunate to have them visit us regularly.
16th October 2022
16th Oct 22
5
3
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 650D
Taken
15th January 2016 5:53pm
gang
Christina
ace
What a beauty!
October 16th, 2022
Linda
ace
Beautiful shot of a beautiful bird!
October 16th, 2022
Diana
ace
What a great shot, seems like a talkative one!
October 16th, 2022
Valerie Chesney
ace
Such a gorgeous bird..
October 16th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
Fabulous capture of this beauty.
October 16th, 2022
