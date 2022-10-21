Sign up
Photo 3040
Landed!
A long day but Fiji we have arrived!
Looking forward to sharing tropical pictures with you all.
21st October 2022
21st Oct 22
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
3198
photos
240
followers
259
following
Tags
fiji
Diana
ace
Oh how I envy you! We were there about 30 years ago and I will never forget Beachcomber island. Have a wondetful holiday.
October 21st, 2022
