Photo 3042
Tropical paradise
We haven’t seen the sun yet. But you have to admit this is a pretty nice view into the harbour!
Fortunately the water is warm and the fish brilliant.
23rd October 2022
23rd Oct 22
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Issi Bannerman
ace
This looks rather fabulous. The reflections on the pool are lovely.
October 26th, 2022
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured with lovely reflections.
October 26th, 2022
