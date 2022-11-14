Previous
More underwater magic by pusspup
More underwater magic

I confess now this is a 3 photo composite, the coral, Wylie 2 and the yellow pipe fish. I thought it made a good story to go with the lovely coral.
All taken by me on the same dive holiday.
BOB
14th November 2022 14th Nov 22

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Diana ace
So beautifully done, it looks quite magical and the colours are wonderful. Only a diver could really appreciate this beauty.
November 14th, 2022  
Annie D ace
so beautiful - I loved snorkelling the reef 10 years ago
November 14th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
Excellent. Looks very feasible! Nicely done.
November 14th, 2022  
Christina ace
Excellent - I wouldn't have known!
November 14th, 2022  
