Photo 3064
More underwater magic
I confess now this is a 3 photo composite, the coral, Wylie 2 and the yellow pipe fish. I thought it made a good story to go with the lovely coral.
All taken by me on the same dive holiday.
BOB
14th November 2022
14th Nov 22
4
1
Tags
coral
,
scuba
Diana
ace
So beautifully done, it looks quite magical and the colours are wonderful. Only a diver could really appreciate this beauty.
November 14th, 2022
Annie D
ace
so beautiful - I loved snorkelling the reef 10 years ago
November 14th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
Excellent. Looks very feasible! Nicely done.
November 14th, 2022
Christina
ace
Excellent - I wouldn't have known!
November 14th, 2022
