Photo 3087
On the seventh day of Christmas
My true love sent to me
Seven Ozzie Flowers.
This twisted eucalyptus forest is located on a beach headland and bears the full brunt of "Southerly Busters' (strong storm winds) so ends up in these tortured and ghostly shapes. The flowers are all native.
7th December 2022
7th Dec 22
3
0
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
3247
photos
238
followers
257
following
845% complete
3080
3081
3082
3083
3084
3085
3086
3087
Tags
christmas
Annie D
ace
Love your Days of Christmas posts
December 7th, 2022
Diana
ace
Beautiful, you should make a calendar of these!
December 7th, 2022
Valerie Chesney
ace
How very lovely & I so like those twisted tree trunks..
December 7th, 2022
