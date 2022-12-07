Previous
On the seventh day of Christmas by pusspup
Photo 3087

On the seventh day of Christmas

My true love sent to me
Seven Ozzie Flowers.

This twisted eucalyptus forest is located on a beach headland and bears the full brunt of "Southerly Busters' (strong storm winds) so ends up in these tortured and ghostly shapes. The flowers are all native.
Annie D ace
Love your Days of Christmas posts
December 7th, 2022  
Diana ace
Beautiful, you should make a calendar of these!
December 7th, 2022  
Valerie Chesney ace
How very lovely & I so like those twisted tree trunks..
December 7th, 2022  
