On the eighth day of Christmas by pusspup
Photo 3088

On the eighth day of Christmas

My true love sent to me,
Eight fresh crocs, on a hot beach.

This background is Windjana Gorge in Western Australia, and this is actually where the crocs live. They are fresh water crocs though and not generally dangerous to humans.
8th December 2022 8th Dec 22

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Photo Details

Diana ace
Omw, how did you get them all in there? Great image and bokeh!
December 8th, 2022  
Wylie ace
@ludwigsdiana lots of squeezing and a few bitten fingers, ha ha ha.
December 8th, 2022  
