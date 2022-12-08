Sign up
Photo 3088
On the eighth day of Christmas
My true love sent to me,
Eight fresh crocs, on a hot beach.
This background is Windjana Gorge in Western Australia, and this is actually where the crocs live. They are fresh water crocs though and not generally dangerous to humans.
8th December 2022
8th Dec 22
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
3248
photos
239
followers
258
following
Tags
christmas
Diana
ace
Omw, how did you get them all in there? Great image and bokeh!
December 8th, 2022
Wylie
ace
@ludwigsdiana
lots of squeezing and a few bitten fingers, ha ha ha.
December 8th, 2022
