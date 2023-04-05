Previous
Moray by pusspup
Moray

It was pretty special when you spotted an eel lurking in a hidey hole. Although they are aggressive in nature, they must have thought we were a bit too big to take on.
Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Diana ace
Beautiful shot and underwater garden.
April 5th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
Fantastic capture.
April 5th, 2023  
