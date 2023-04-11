Sign up
Photo 3212
Octopus's garden (?)
I know, we only saw one octopus and it wasn't here, but this is such a pretty coral garden I couldn't resist the name.
11th April 2023
11th Apr 23
3
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
3445
photos
235
followers
258
following
880% complete
View this month »
3205
3206
3207
3208
3209
3210
3211
3212
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
HERO10 Black
Taken
24th March 2023 1:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dive
,
scuba
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, very pretty!
April 11th, 2023
Diana
ace
How gorgeous, just the way I remember it!
April 11th, 2023
Christina
ace
Yes very pretty colours and textures
April 11th, 2023
