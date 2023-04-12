Previous
Three beautiful rays by pusspup
Photo 3213

Three beautiful rays

So lucky to find these three 'hiding' in the sand. How about those 'poker straight' tails? I haven't been able to identify them as yet, even though they look pretty simple.
12th April 2023 12th Apr 23

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
880% complete

Photo Details

Christina ace
Oh wow - be careful you don't want to give them a fright!
April 12th, 2023  
