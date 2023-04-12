Sign up
Photo 3213
Three beautiful rays
So lucky to find these three 'hiding' in the sand. How about those 'poker straight' tails? I haven't been able to identify them as yet, even though they look pretty simple.
12th April 2023
12th Apr 23
1
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
3446
photos
235
followers
258
following
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
23rd March 2023 4:56pm
Tags
scuba
Christina
ace
Oh wow - be careful you don't want to give them a fright!
April 12th, 2023
