White Tip by pusspup
White Tip

These 'small' sharks were typically lying around on the relatively shallow sand on the reef tops either sleeping or being 'cleaned' by small fish.
They were still a buzz to see every time.
Diana ace
Fabulous capture and clarity.
April 13th, 2023  
Christina ace
Ohh I've seen one of these when I went snorkeling in Australia - I must say that even tho I new they were harmless they still made my heart race!
April 13th, 2023  
